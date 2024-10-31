Aaron Holt was a guest on the National Association of Residential Property Managers podcast titled "Navigating DEI and Employment Law: What Every Employer Needs to Know." Aaron discussed the complexities of hiring practices and employment law, exploring the legal intricacies of diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives in light of recent Supreme Court rulings. He shared how companies can balance compliance while fostering a diverse workplace. Additionally, he addressed the risks and rewards of using social media for hiring, offering practical tips on what to consider. He also shared personal insights and advice for employers navigating today's legal landscape.

