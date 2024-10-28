Shifting Sands: DOL Recent Developments

There have been significant developments that will impact the future of US Department of Labor regulations and litigation related to employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs). Ted Becker and Julian André recently presented a webinar for the National Center for Employee Ownership and shared what ESOP fiduciaries, ESOP company directors, and employees involved with ESOPs need to know about these changes.

Watch the recording here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.