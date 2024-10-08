Ready To "Get Out The Vote?" Reminders About California Voting Leave For This Election Season

The deluge of candidate introduction postcards and special interest group mailers urging us to vote "Yes!" or "No!" on particular issues that flood our mailboxes daily reminds us that election season is just around the corner.To ensure that all Californians are able to exercise their right to vote, California law requires employers to provide employees with up to two hours of paid time off to vote if they do not have time to do so during non-work hours. Employers may require time off to be taken only at the beginning or end of the employee's shift.

One of the key aspects of this law is the requirement for employers to post a notice informing employees of their rights to voting leave. This notice must be displayed at least 10 days before every statewide election in conspicuous locations such as in break rooms, near time clocks, or on bulletin boards.

The notice must clearly state the following:

Employees are entitled to take up to two hours of paid time off to vote.

The time off must be taken at the beginning or end of the work shift, whichever allows the most time for voting and the least time off from work unless otherwise mutually agreed upon.

Employees must give their employer at least two working days' notice if they need to take time off to vote.

The State Attorney General's website has template notices available.

