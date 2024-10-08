ARTICLE
8 October 2024

Massachusetts Expands Reasons For Use Of Earned Sick Time

LM
Littler Mendelson

Contributor

Littler Mendelson logo
With more than 1,800 labor and employment attorneys in offices around the world, Littler provides workplace solutions that are local, everywhere. Our diverse team and proprietary technology foster a culture that celebrates original thinking, delivering groundbreaking innovation that prepares employers for what’s happening today, and what’s likely to happen tomorrow
Explore Firm Details
The Massachusetts legislature has expanded the reasons employees can use Massachusetts Earned Sick Time through provisions in a larger bill entitled, "An Act Promoting Access to Midwifery Care and Out-of-Hospital Birth Options."
United States Massachusetts Employment and HR
Photo of Ellen Donovan McCann
Photo of Stephen Melnick
Authors

The Massachusetts legislature has expanded the reasons employees can use Massachusetts Earned Sick Time through provisions in a larger bill entitled, "An Act Promoting Access to Midwifery Care and Out-of-Hospital Birth Options." Employees may now use Massachusetts Earned Sick Time to "address the employee's own physical and mental health needs, and those of their spouse, if the employee or the employee's spouse experiences pregnancy loss or a failed assisted reproduction, adoption or surrogacy."

These new conditions are in addition to the current reasons employees can use Massachusetts Earned Sick Time:

  • To care for the employee's child, spouse, parent, or parent of a spouse, who is suffering from a physical or mental illness, injury, or medical condition that requires home care, professional medical diagnosis or care, or preventative medical care;
  • To care for the employee's own physical or mental illness, injury or medical condition that requires home care, professional medical diagnosis or care or preventative medical care;
  • To attend the employee's routine medical appointment or a routine medical appointment for the employee's child, spouse or parent;
  • To address the psychological, physical or legal effects of domestic violence against the employee or employee's child; or
  • To travel to and from an appointment, pharmacy or other location necessary for the purposes of using Earned Sick Time.

The change to the law will take effect November 21, 2024. Employers will want to ensure that their policies are up to date and that they allow employees to use their Massachusetts Earned Sick Time for this new purpose.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Ellen Donovan McCann
Ellen Donovan McCann
Photo of Stephen Melnick
Stephen Melnick
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More