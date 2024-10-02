Seyfarth Synopsis: Following a handful of sluggish years in terms of EEOC litigation activity, the Commission returned to form by filing 144 merit lawsuits in Fiscal Year 2023. Given that the EEOC finally secured its Democratic majority and had a notably active FY 2023, many expected the Commission to continue this momentum into FY 2024. However, the exact opposite happened—at the time of publication, the EEOC filed only 96 merit lawsuits. This represents not only a filing decline of about 35% compared to FY 2023, but also one of the lowest numbers of EEOC-initiated merit lawsuits in nearly three decades. While the EEOC had a surprisingly quiet year on the litigation front, a close analysis of its FY 2024 filings can help employers understand the Commission's priority areas and understand what to expect going forward.

In the years following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the EEOC scaled down its litigation efforts by filing far fewer lawsuits than it had in years past. For example, our prior EEOC year-end reports documented 94 merit filings in FY 2020, 111 filings in FY 2021, and 94 filing in FY 2022 (the EEOC's fiscal year runs from October 1 to September 30).These numbers stood in stark contrast to the EEOC's litigation activity under the Obama Administration, where the Commission filed as many as 300 merit lawsuits in certain years.

As the EEOC transitioned into FY 2023, the Commission appeared to have the necessary leadership and resources in place to increase its litigation activity to these Obama-era levels. The EEOC's national leadership structure of five Commissioners no longer had a Republican majority, and the Republican General Counsel had been fired. The EEOC also received a sizable budget increase. This situation predictably led to more litigation activity, as the EEOC filed 144 merit lawsuits in FY 2023, which represented a five-year high for the Commission. In addition, in the final month of FY 2023, the U.S. Senate confirmed President Biden's appointee for EEOC Commissioner (Kalpana Kotagal), giving Democratic appointees majority control of the Commission for the first time in many years. Then just weeks later the Senate confirmed a new General Counsel (Karla Gilbride) to lead litigation efforts.

With this momentum, many expected the EEOC to continue its trajectory into FY 2024 and further increase its filing activity. But the litigation surge appears to have weakened significantly. The EEOC filed just 96 merit lawsuits in FY 2024—back to pandemic levels and among the very lowest number observed in the past three decades. To put this number in context, last year in FY 2023, the EEOC filed 71 lawsuits in September alone. The bottom line is that the Commission exhibited a staggering drop in litigation activity in FY 2024.

Begging the question: why did the EEOC's litigation activity take such a dramatic downturn in FY 2024? With a Democratic majority and Democratic General Counsel in place at the EEOC, it does not appear that partisan politics obstructed any of the Commission's litigation goals. One potential factor could relate to the EEOC's resources. The Commission requested a budget increase of more than $26 million in FY 2024, but ultimately, Congress only approved the same amount of funding the EEOC received in FY 2023. A 5.2% pay raise for employees combined with increased operational costs at the Commission cut into that amount, and just last month, the EEOC was faced with a potential one-day furlough to address its limited funding. The EEOC was able to avoid this furlough, but budget concerns are surely top-of-mind for EEOC leadership. Added to the mix: this year's EEOC was saddled with a cumbersome inventory from the previous year's filing surge, and aging cases from years before that. Ultimately, the EEOC approached FY 2024 with more cases but the same resources.

FY 2024 Cases Filed By Month

At the end of every EEOC Fiscal Year, our team at Seyfarth analyzes each EEOC filing in order to identify key trends and provide our one-of-a-kind analysis. Beginning with the timing of the EEOC's filings, the line graph below displays the number of EEOC lawsuits filed per-month from FY 2021 through FY 2024. As is typical, the EEOC started out FY 2024 at a slow pace, filing only five lawsuits between October 2023 and January 2024. However, unlike prior years, the Commission's filing activity did not increase as the year progressed. The EEOC filed just three lawsuits in each of March and June, which represents a four-year low in each respective month. The Commission's litigation activity typically sees a dramatic spike in September, but this FY, the EEOC filed only 56 lawsuits in September (compared to 71 September filings in FY 2023, 46 September filings in FY 2022, and 59 September filings in FY 2021). Additionally, while the Commission did hit a four-year high in terms of its 19 filings in May, almost all of these cases (14 of 19) concerned the enforcement of EEO-1 Report requirements (see below for a more detailed discussion of these cases).

FY 2024 Cases Analyzed By EEOC District Office

With the EEOC experiencing such a significant dip in overall lawsuit filings in FY 2024, the expectation may be that all EEOC District Offices saw a decline in filings as well. Surprisingly, a few EEOC Districts actually increased their number of filings in FY 2024 despite overall EEOC filings decreasing by about 35%. The Indianapolis District Office filed 10 lawsuits in FY 2024 (compared to 9 last year), the Atlanta District Office filed 11 lawsuits this year (compared to 7 last year), and the Phoenix District Office also filed 9 lawsuits this year (compared to 8 last year). Conversely, Districts that have traditionally led the pack in filings—such as Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York—saw extreme declines in filings this year, as these Offices filed only 7, 3, and 8 lawsuits, respectively. The West Coast in particular was notably quiet this year, as the Los Angeles and San Francisco combined for just 7 merit filings in FY 2024. The Philadelphia District Office, which led the way last year, saw the largest decline from 22 filings in FY 2023 to just 14 filings in FY 2024.

Analysis of the Types of Lawsuits Filed in FY 2023

In addition to tracking the timing and location of EEOC lawsuit filings, we also analyze the underlying claims asserted in all EEOC-initiated cases. At a high level, despite the drastic dip in overall filings, the EEOC's FY 2024 filing numbers generally align with prior years. Once again, the vast majority of its lawsuits were filed under Title VII and the Americans with Disabilities Act ("ADA"). While the Age Discrimination in Employment Act ("ADEA") is typically the third-most common statute cited in EEOC cases, the Commission lodged only seven ADEA filings in FY 2024.

Equal Pay Act ("EPA") claims are typically not a common basis for EEOC lawsuits, and that trend continued this year as just two were filed. On the other hand, the Commission opted to file its first case in several years alleging violations of the Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act ("GINA"), which prohibits discrimination based on genetic information in employment and medical coverage. The EEOC also filed a handful of lawsuits this year alleging pregnancy-based claims. Most notably, the EEOC filed its first three lawsuits under the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act ("PWFA"). The PWFA went into effect June 27, 2023, and on April 15, 2024, the EEOC issued its final regulations concerning enforcement of the Act.

Taking a closer look at these numbers, the ADA remained a focus for the EEOC. The Commission filed 42 disability-related lawsuits in FY 2024, which is more than it filed in FY 2022, despite overall filings in FY 2022 outpacing overall filings this year. While the EEOC's filings concerned a broad range of disabilities, the Commission built on a trend from the end of the previous year and continued to prioritize hearing-related disabilities. In January 2023, the EEOC published guidance regarding hearing disabilities in the workplace. Since that point, the Commission has filed a total of 16 ADA cases on behalf of hearing impaired employees (nine in FY 2023 and seven in FY 2024).

Another consistent litigation priority for the EEOC is curbing workplace harassment. To that end, in April 2024, the EEOC released its updated Workplace Guidance to Prevent Harassment. This guidance expanded upon prior EEOC materials by addressing harassment in virtual work environments. Additionally, in June 2024, the Commission released anti-harassment guidance specifically targeting employers in the construction industry. The EEOC's emphasis on halting workplace harassment was reflected by the Commission filing double-digit hostile work environment lawsuits for at least the third straight year.

The EEOC accused several employers of running afoul of anti-harassment laws in non-office work environments. For example, in FY 2024 the EEOC sued:

An Arizona manufacturer of human and pet health supplements alleging sex discrimination, sexual harassment, and retaliation (EEOC v. Good Health Manufacturing, Inc., No. 2:24-cv-1679, D. Ariz.);

An Illinois trucking company alleging discrimination and harassment on the basis of an employee's sex and gender identity (EEOC v. Sis-Bro, Inc., No. 3:24-cv-968, S.D. Ill.);

A Massachusetts tire dealer alleging a pattern of discrimination and harassment against Hispanic employees (EEOC v. Bob's Tire Co., Inc., No. 1:24-cv-10077, D. Mass); and

Two car dealers—one in Texas and the other in Indiana—alleging sexual harassment against female employees (EEOC v. NICPA Central Auto Group, LLC & Central Austin Motorcars, No. 1:23-cv-01541, W.D. Tex.; EEOC v. Chesterfield Valley Investors, LLC, No. 1:24-cv-00721, S.D. Ind.).

Another interesting takeaway from the EEOC's FY 2024 filing numbers is that, for the first time in many years, the EEOC used its litigation capabilities to enforce the submission of EEO-1 Reports. By way of background, the EEOC requests annual workforce data from employers with more than 100 employees, with the most common type of report being an EEO-1 Employer Information Report. As the EEOC notes on its website, "[e]mployers meeting the reporting thresholds have a legal obligation to provide the data; it is not voluntary." In an effort to enforce this requirement, the EEOC filed a whopping 16 lawsuits alleging Title VII violations against covered employers who failed to file adequate EEO-1 Reports. The Commission posted a press release in May touting these EEO-1 Report filings, and emphasizing that "data collection is an important tool" and that Congress authorized the EEOC not only to collective EEO-1 Report data, but also to enforce data reporting compliance in the courtroom. The vast majority of these cases (14 of the 16) were filed in May, and nearly every EEOC District Office filed a lawsuit concerning EEO-1 Reports. The only District Offices that did not file such a case in FY 2024 were Chicago, Memphis, San Francisco, and Washington, DC (which did not file any lawsuits this year).

As a final point regarding the type of claims asserted by the EEOC in FY 2024, the Commission filed only four religion-based cases. This is particularly interesting because, as we noted in our July 2023 post analyzing EEOC charge numbers, EEOC charges alleging religious discrimination increased nearly seven-fold between FY 2021 (2,111 religion-based charges) and FY 2022 (13,814 religion-based charges). The EEOC filed 11 religious discrimination cases last year, including multiple lawsuits brought on behalf of employees terminated for refusing to comply with vaccine mandates on religious grounds. Despite this massive spike in religious discrimination charges, the EEOC filed only four religion-based lawsuits in FY 2024, with just one of these cases involving COVID-19 vaccination. Given that it has been several years since this batch of EEOC charge filings, it seems that the apparent wave of EEOC religion-based, COVID-19 litigation will be left largely to the private plaintiffs' bar.

Implications For Employers

While the overall takeaway from the EEOC's FY 2024 is that the Commission saw a substantial decrease in litigation activity, employers should not drop their guard. One of the EEOC's two Republican Commissioners (Keith Sonderling) left the EEOC last month, thereby solidifying a Democratic majority for the near future. The Commission also requested a budget increase of over $33 million for FY 2025, which if approved would allow the EEOC to enhance its litigation resources, and likely result in increased case filings. Moreover, the EEOC's activity in FY 2024 demonstrates that employers—particularly those within the Atlanta and Indianapolis regions—should stay tuned to EEOC trends, with a special emphasis on harassment and disability-related filings. Covered employers should also be sure to submit their EEO-1 Reports in a timely fashion, as the Commission has shown that it will resort to litigation to obtain these reports.

We will continue to monitor these changes closely and keep readers apprised of developments. And, as always, we will keep up-to-date on EEOC data amid the ever-changing political climate and a surprisingly quiet year at the Commission.

