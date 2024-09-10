Decoding Appeals, Episode 2: Top Tips For Handling An Appeal

Welcome to Decoding Appeals, where Seyfarth's Appellate Team brings to in-house counsel our insights and expertise from the front lines of the appellate courts.

Welcome to Decoding Appeals, where Seyfarth's Appellate Team brings to in-house counsel our insights and expertise from the front lines of the appellate courts. Throughout this short video series, we break down the nuances of appellate advocacy, sharing tips and lessons we've learned to help companies' in-house legal teams understand the complexities of the appeals process.

In this second episode, host Rob Szyba is joined by Dawn Solowey, a co-chair of Seyfarth's Appellate Team. They discuss various considerations that should take place at the initial stages of any appeal. For example, appeals may involve very specific and tight timing requirements and certain court systems may require various procedural nuances that might not be intuitive but can have a significant impact on an appeal. Additionally, appellate courts serve a function that is distinct from trial courts and thus may have a different perspective that warrants ensuring the correct standards of review are utilized and arguments are framed for an appellate court, not a trial court. Rob and Dawn will discuss these and several additional key considerations for prospective appellants and appellees to consider in the early stages of their appeals.

