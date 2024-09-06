ARTICLE
What Are The Challenges And Benefits Of Helping Your Employees Bring Their Authentic Selves To Work? (Video)

What are the challenges and benefits of helping your employees bring their authentic selves to work?

Let's start with the benefits: Increased commitment and loyalty. When work creates space for people to be their authentic selves - they are more engaged, more loyal and more supportive of their co-workers. They perceive that they are genuinely included and will have the opportunities they hope for in their daily work.

Another benefit: talent development. A truly inclusive culture draws a wider range of talent from multiple sources by breaking the mold about who they employ, employers cast a broader, more impactful net that draws diverse talent to the work.

The internal feature of talent development is consciously recognizing and expanding the diverse talent of those already in the workplace. Some colleagues may not have insight about their own strengths, talents — or potential. An authentic workplace sees, encourages, and develops that talent.

The challenge? To achieve a culture that invites co-workers to bring their authentic selves to work, you need leaders who are self-aware, empathetic and genuine. These characteristics need to be consciously developed. Leaders must also be given opportunities to explore and develop their own skills if they are to help build an authentic workspace.

When I was considering moving my practice to Littler, I had to decide whether I would bring, and whether Littler would accept, my whole authentic self. I walked into the reception area and saw a Pride Flag draped over the coffee table and a scrolling video showing the diversity of their workforce. I immediately knew that authenticity was possible. When I met the office managing shareholder, he was kind, empathetic, and deeply genuine. He didn't bat an eye when I told him I am a transgender man. He readily invited me to bring all that I am and can be to the workplace. He could see me; he welcomed me. Every day, I bring my full self to work. I am better for that – and so is Littler

