ARTICLE Hot Summer Safety: Heat-Related Hazards And OSHA's Proposed Outdoor And Indoor Heat Rule (Podcast) JL Jackson Lewis More Contributor To address the increasingly hot temperatures nationwide, OSHA has moved closer to a final rule for workplace heat injury and illness prevention by issuing its Notice of Rulemaking in the Federal Register.

Authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.