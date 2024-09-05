ARTICLE
5 September 2024

Texas Federal Court Blocks FTC Proposed Rule: Is This The End Of The Non-Compete Saga? (Podcast)

CD
Crowe & Dunlevy

Contributor

Crowe & Dunlevy logo
For over 120 years, Crowe & Dunlevy has provided comprehensive legal services to clients ranging from individuals to Fortune 500 companies across the nation and the world. With offices in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Dallas and Houston, the firm offers counsel in nearly 30 practice areas. Our clients benefit from high quality, efficient solutions at reasonable costs and enjoy access to attorneys with in-depth experience who provide a comprehensive approach to their legal needs.
Explore Firm Details
On August 20, 2024 a Texas federal court issued a nationwide order preventing the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) Non-Compete Rule from going into effect. For the time being, employers are not required to comply...
United States Texas Employment and HR
Photo of Chris Vaught
Photo of Logan Hibbs
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On August 20, 2024 a Texas federal court issued a nationwide order preventing the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) Non-Compete Rule from going into effect. For the time being, employers are not required to comply with the FTC's proposed rule to prohibit employers from imposing non-compete clauses on employees.

On this episode of Briefly Legal, Labor & Employment attorneys Chris Vaught and Logan Hibbs discuss the Texas court's ruling in Ryan LLC v. Federal Trade Commission, and the two issues at the center of the argument: (1) whether the FTC lacked statutory authority to promulgate the Rule; and (2) whether the Rule was arbitrary and capricious under the Administrative Procedures Act (APA). With an appeal from the FTC likely coming, Chris and Logan also discuss why employers should prepare for all outcomes as this saga continues.

About Chris Vaught and Logan Hibbs

Additional Resources Texas Federal Court Finds FTC's Non-Compete Rule Unlawful: Are Employers Across the Nation in the Clear?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Chris Vaught
Chris Vaught
Photo of Logan Hibbs
Logan Hibbs
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More