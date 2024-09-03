Temporary Work Permit Eligibility For Certain Prospective Provincial Nominee Candidates Introduced

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada has implemented a temporary public policy to facilitate work permits for certain prospective Provincial Nominee Program candidates. Until December 31, 2024, foreign nationals who hold (1) an employment offer in Canada; (2) a valid Canadian work permit or held a Canadian work permit which expired on or before May 7, 2024; and (3) a support letter from the province/territory they reside in confirming their placement in an Expression of Interest Pool or similar permanent residence application process, among other criteria; can apply for an open work permit to work independently or for most employers in Canada. Typically, foreign nationals seeking to apply for permanent residency in Canada under a Provincial Nominee Program must first register and be accepted into an Expression of Interest Pool, submit a provincial application, and receive a nomination from the province/territory. Within the typical process, they are eligible for an open work permit only after they submit their permanent residence application once all the steps above are complete. The temporary public policy allows these foreign nationals to work sooner within the nomination and permanent residence process. Additional details on the temporary public policy and eligibility can be found here.

