How To Navigate Broad-Based Compensation In A Turbulent Economy: A 2024 Perspective

Expert Strategies for Adapting Your Compensation Plan to the Evolving US Landscape

Navigating the US economy in 2023-2024 has been a bit of a balancing act, with fluctuating inflation, interest rate hikes and labor market shifts1. While 2023 had better-than-expected Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, forecasts for the remainder of 2024 and into 2025 suggest a potential slowdown1. These economic shifts have ripple effects on hiring, retention and compensation trends.

Recent Data Insights (2023-2024):

Hiring Slowdown: While the labor market remains relatively tight compared to historical averages, hiring has cooled compared to the frenzy of 2021-2022 7 . This provides an opportunity for companies to reassess their compensation strategies and ensure they are attracting the right talent.

While employees were previously more open to job changes, the 2024 WTW Global Benefits Attitudes Survey reveals a growing preference for job security and stability amidst economic uncertainty 2 . However, competitive compensation and benefits remain crucial for retaining top talent.

The traditional salary-centric compensation model is evolving as employees seek more flexibility and personalization in their pay structure. According to the 2023 WTW Global Benefits Attitudes Survey, employees are showing a preference for a mix of fixed and variable pay components that can adapt to their changing life circumstances and career stages 3 . This shift has caused employers to rethink their compensation frameworks to accommodate a variety of pay preferences.

The 2024 WTW survey reaffirms that employers are prioritizing the expansion of their benefits offerings to attract and retain talent 2 . These enhanced packages often include options for remote work, which caters to the desire for flexibility, and professional development opportunities, which address employees' career growth aspirations. Such benefits are increasingly valued by the workforce and are becoming critical components of competitive compensation strategies.

Younger generations (Gen Z and Millennials) tend to prioritize work-life balance and career development over solely monetary rewards, while older generations may place a higher value on financial security. This is supported by a 2023 Gallup report that found that younger workers are more likely to leave a job for better work-life balance 4 .

Younger generations (Gen Z and Millennials) tend to prioritize work-life balance and career development over solely monetary rewards, while older generations may place a higher value on financial security. This is supported by a 2023 Gallup report that found that younger workers are more likely to leave a job for better work-life balance . Pay Transparency: With growing calls for pay transparency, companies must be prepared to clearly articulate their compensation philosophies and practices to attract and retain top talent. Legislation like California's new pay transparency law (SB 1162), as well as in a number of other states, is driving this trend5.

Five Essential Tips for Managing Compensation Programs in Today's Dynamic Economy:

Revisit Your Compensation Philosophy: Ensure it aligns with current market realities and employee expectations, emphasizing stability and security alongside competitive pay. Leverage Timely Data: Use the latest salary surveys and market data, incorporating real-time insights on economic fluctuations. Evaluate Your Pay Mix: Consider adjusting your pay mix to reflect current employee preferences and your competitive positioning. Communicate, Communicate, Communicate: Transparency is more important than ever. Keep employees informed and educated about your compensation philosophy and practices, emphasizing the value and security of their total rewards package. Avoid Knee-Jerk Reactions: Don't panic in the face of economic headlines. Make thoughtful, strategic decisions based on your company's long-term goals and financial health.

Key Considerations:

Salary Adjustments: In response to inflation trends indicated by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from Federal Reserve Economic Data (FRED) 6 , consider increasing salary ranges to remain competitive.

If financial performance isn't meeting expectations or unforeseen market fluctuations occur, consider modifying bonus targets to reflect the changing market while still taking into account your company's performance. This could involve adjusting performance metrics, recalibrating target payouts or exploring alternative short-term incentive structures.

If financial performance isn't meeting expectations or unforeseen market fluctuations occur, consider modifying bonus targets to reflect the changing market while still taking into account your company's performance. This could involve adjusting performance metrics, recalibrating target payouts or exploring alternative short-term incentive structures. Alternative Compensation: Expand your total rewards package to include non-monetary benefits that resonate with your workforce, such as flexible work arrangements and professional development opportunities.

Need Expert Pay Program Guidance?

Navigating the complexities of broad-based compensation in this uncertain economic climate is a challenge. Our team of experienced compensation consultants can help you create a comprehensive strategy that balances employee needs with your company's financial realities.

Contact us today for a complimentary consultation. Let's ensure your compensation plan remains a powerful tool for attracting, retaining and motivating your workforce, regardless of the economic headwinds.

Originally published 13 August 2024

