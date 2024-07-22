How To Document And Report Racial Discrimination In The Workplace

Are you facing racial discrimination in your workplace in New York? Know your rights and understand how to document and report these unlawful acts. Mizrahi Kroub, LLP, your trusted New York racial discrimination lawyer, is here to help you take the first steps toward justice.

UNDERSTANDING RACIAL DISCRIMINATION IN THE WORKPLACE

Racial discrimination in the workplace occurs when an employee is treated unfairly due to their race, color, or national origin. It can manifest in various forms like:

Hiring Practices: Discrimination can occur during the recruitment and hiring process when qualified candidates are overlooked or passed over based on their race or ethnicity. Employers may consciously or unconsciously favor candidates of a certain race, perpetuating systemic biases.

Promotion and Advancement: Discrimination may impede the career progression of employees from minority racial groups. They may face barriers when seeking promotions, raises, or opportunities for professional development that are routinely afforded to their colleagues of different racial backgrounds.

Unequal Pay and Compensation: Disparities in compensation based on race or ethnicity can occur despite performing similar work or possessing comparable qualifications. This form of discrimination undermines equal pay principles and perpetuates economic disparities.

‍Harassment and Hostile Work Environments: Racial harassment involves unwelcome behavior that creates an intimidating, offensive, or hostile work environment. This can include racial slurs, derogatory remarks, offensive jokes, or acts of intimidation targeted at individuals because of their race.

Disciplinary Actions and Termination: Discrimination can also manifest in disciplinary actions and termination decisions based on racial bias rather than objective performance criteria. Minority employees may face harsher penalties or unjust dismissal compared to their White counterparts for similar infractions.

RECOGNIZING SIGNS OF RACIAL DISCRIMINATION

If you believe you are experiencing racial discrimination, document any incidents or behaviors that make you feel targeted because of your race. Keep a record of dates, times, witnesses, and details of the discriminatory acts. This documentation will serve as crucial evidence in your case.

STEPS TO DOCUMENT RACIAL DISCRIMINATION

1. Keep a detailed journal of discriminatory incidents, including what happened, when, where, and who was involved.

2. Save any emails, messages, or written communications that demonstrate discriminatory behavior.

3. Gather witnesses who can support your claims and provide their contact information.

4. Take note of any policies or procedures your employer has violated regarding discrimination.

REPORTING RACIAL DISCRIMINATION IN YOUR WORKPLACE

When you are ready to report racial discrimination in your workplace, follow these steps:

Internal Reporting: Notify your HR department or a designated supervisor about the discrimination. Follow your company's internal policies for reporting such incidents.

External Reporting: If internal reporting does not resolve the issue, you can file a complaint with external agencies such as the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) or the New York State Division of Human Rights.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.