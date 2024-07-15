ARTICLE
15 July 2024

New Data From CHRO Now Available

Long time readers of this blog know how geeky I can be when it comes to the annual report statistics released by the CHRO. Back in 2022, for example, I noted the continued decline in cases filed with the state agency...
United States Employment and HR
Long time readers of this blog know how geeky I can be when it comes to the annual report statistics released by the CHRO. Back in 2022, for example, I noted the continued decline in cases filed with the state agency that is responsible for investigating discrimination claims. (I also called myself a "stat nerd" when it came to the CHRO Annual Report.)

But it turns out that I'm not the only one. Recently, a supervising accountant for the state put up a new dashboard analyzing the statistics.

Now, as he told me via e-mail, he's been a pro se litigant in two CHRO matters — in additon to holding a masters degree in accounting and data analytics — so he's had a personal interest in reviewing the data. But he's also taken the time to take the data and add visual components to them.

You can find it here.

What are some things that become apparant? Here are two observations:

  1. Employment discrimination claims inched up in 2023 but are still well below historical levels. 1680 claims were filed from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 which represents the third lowest total since 2001. Thus, for those that are thinking that more discrimination claims are being filed than ever before – the stats don't lie; it's not true.
  2. Over the years, at the public hearing stage where a final decision is issued, respondents (mainly employers) have about a 60 percent success rate. When you think about it, that's a somewhat remarkable statistic given that in 100 percent of these cases, the CHRO has found "reasonable cause" to believe that discrimination has occurred. But it shows that the standard at a hearing is higher — and as a result, employers do far better when taking it to a public hearing.

The CHRO's statistics are also available here. We should be getting the next batch of statistics in the next few months.

