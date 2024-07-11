ARTICLE
11 July 2024

Asked & Answered: GT's Labor & Employment Podcast Episode 9: Navigating The New Frontier: Pay Transparency Laws In Minnesota And Beyond (Podcast)

Greenberg Traurig, LLP

In this episode of Asked and Answered, GT's Labor and Employment Podcast, host Kelly Bunting is joined by GT colleague Mikaela Masoudpour to delve into the intricacies of newly passed pay transparency laws in Minnesota and several other states. Mikaela shares her experience in the equal pay space, offering a historical overview and practical guidance on compliance. The discussion covers the specifics of Minnesota's job posting requirements effective January 1, 2025, the implications for multistate employers, and the broader impact of pay transparency on litigation risk, company culture, and employee trust. Additionally, the episode explores the role of pay equity audits, the evolving legal landscape at both state and federal levels, and proactive steps employers can take to navigate these changes effectively. Tune in to learn about how these laws are shaping the future of labor and employment practices.

