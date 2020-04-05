United States:
Unemployment Benefits For Foreign Nationals On Non-Immigrant Visas
05 April 2020
McLane Middleton, Professional Association
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Q: Can foreign nationals on Nonimmigrant Visas (NIV)
collect unemployment benefits?
A: Each state has its own laws pertaining
to unemployment. Many require an individual to be in status
or authorized to work in order to collect benefits. However,
most nonimmigrant visas only allow a foreign national to work for
the petitioning employer. Therefore, when the employment
relationship is terminated, the foreign national usually falls out
of status. Some foreign nationals (H-1B, E-2, L-1, and
some others) are allowed a 60 day grace period to find new
employment. Arguably, those individuals are in status and may
be subsequently authorized to work.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from United States
Coronavirus FAQs For Employers No. 3
Foley & Lardner
This is Foley's third installment to the Coronavirus FAQs for Employers. We will continue to publish additional FAQs based on inquiries from clients – including best practices as this workplace...
Coronavirus Response: A Checklist for California Employers
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton
State and federal governments continue to roll out new COVID-19 laws, regulations, and executive orders. As a result of the ever-changing legal landscape, employers are left confused at the multitude of rules they must follow ...