Maryland FAMLI Countdown: Plan Selection, Contributions + Compliance

September 01, 2026 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM EST

Maryland FAMLI is approaching quickly, with contributions beginning January 1, 2027, and benefits becoming available in January 2028. Employers should be preparing now for the operational and financial decisions ahead, including plan selection, payroll withholding and contributions, leave administration, employee communications, and coordination with existing benefits. Employers considering a private plan in 2027 should also be aware of the September 1-November 15, 2026, window to submit a Declaration of Intent.

Who should attend: HR, benefits, payroll, legal, finance, and other leaders responsible for FAMLI compliance, including employers based outside of Maryland that have employees working in Maryland, such as remote employees working from their Maryland homes.