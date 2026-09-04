ARTICLE
4 September 2026

Maryland FAMLI Countdown: Plan Selection, Contributions + Compliance

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Jackson Lewis P.C.

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Maryland's Family and Medical Leave Insurance (FAMLI) program is set to launch with employer contributions starting in 2027 and employee benefits available in 2028. Employers face critical decisions regarding plan...
United States Maryland Employment and HR
Max Grossfeld,Kathleen A. McGinley, and Ashley Woozley
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Details

September 01, 2026 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM EST
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Credits

CLE Credit: Pending*
HRCI Credit: Pending
SHRM Credit: Pending

Maryland FAMLI is approaching quickly, with contributions beginning January 1, 2027, and benefits becoming available in January 2028. Employers should be preparing now for the operational and financial decisions ahead, including plan selection, payroll withholding and contributions, leave administration, employee communications, and coordination with existing benefits. Employers considering a private plan in 2027 should also be aware of the September 1-November 15, 2026, window to submit a Declaration of Intent.

Who should attend: HR, benefits, payroll, legal, finance, and other leaders responsible for FAMLI compliance, including employers based outside of Maryland that have employees working in Maryland, such as remote employees working from their Maryland homes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Max Grossfeld
Max Grossfeld
Photo of Kathleen A. McGinley
Kathleen A. McGinley
Photo of Ashley Woozley
Ashley Woozley
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