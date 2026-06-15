Big Changes Ahead: Connecticut Introduces Required Training For Homemaker-Companion Agencies

Beginning January 1, 2027, Connecticut homemaker-companion agencies will be required to provide at least eight hours of paid training to new and current employees from a list of training programs approved...

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Beginning January 1, 2027, Connecticut homemaker-companion agencies will be required to provide at least eight hours of paid training to new and current employees from a list of training programs approved by Connecticut’s Department of Consumer Protection (DPC) on topics prescribed by statute. A homemaker-companion provides nonmedical, basic supervision and supportive services to ensure the well-being and safety of a person in such person’s home. Homemaker-companion agencies do not include home health care agencies.

Under Public Act No. 26-50, the DCP Commissioner has until October 1, 2026, working with the commissioners of public health, social services, developmental services and mental health and addiction services, to develop a list of approved training programs for homemaker-companion agency employees.

The goal of the new requirements, which originated with the legislature’s Aging Committee, is to establish a baseline of skills for the employees of a largely unregulated industry where standards tend to vary from agency to agency.

Training requirements

Under the new requirements, employees must be provided initial training on the following topics within 90 days of hire:

Maintaining a clean and safe environment, including best practices for dressing, bathing, and toileting assistance;

Identifying and reporting abuse and neglect;

identifying and reporting changes in a client’s condition and service needs; and

providing non-medical services to clients with Alzheimer’s disease, if the employee will be attending a client with such needs.

Employees must also be provided with annual continuing education training on the above topics as well as communication, differentiating between medical and non-medical care, and other appropriate topics identified by DCP. Covered employees and the agencies that employ them will have to sign a form certifying compliance with the training requirements. Training records must be maintained in employee personnel files.

Exemptions

New hires who have completed – and can document – such training at another homemaker-companion agency within three years before hire need not repeat it. Registered nurse’s aides, home health aides, personal care attendants and employees of homemaker-companion agencies who do not provide homemaker/companion services, such as administrative or maintenance personnel, will also be exempt from the training requirements.

What Steps Can Employers Take Now?

These training mandates are new to the homemaker-companion industry. Agencies subject to these requirements have six months to put systems in place to implement, track and record required training for new hires and existing employees in order to comply by the January 1 effective date.

Employers should consult experienced employment counsel to ensure timely compliance with these new requirements and to address related workforce and policy implications arising under Connecticut law.

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