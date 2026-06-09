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9 June 2026

Monthly Roundup (May 2026)

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Groom Law Group

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Groom Law is the nation’s preeminent benefits, retirement, and health care law firm. We built our success over decades of solving complex ERISA/employee benefits challenges in the public and private sectors, providing innovative legal solutions, value, and true partnership to our clients every step of the way.
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Groom Law Group compiles its latest resources from May 2026, featuring firm recognitions, regulatory updates on the No Surprises Act, and new legislative developments affecting employee benefits and tax-free employer contributions. The roundup includes insights from attorneys on EBSA's regulatory approach to ESOPs and the OPTIONS Act's potential impact on benefit allocation.
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We’ve rounded up our latest resources into one place so that you don’t have to! In case you missed any of our updates from last month, read on.

DOL Issues Field Assistance Bulletin on Guiding Principles for EBSA Enforcement Priorities
May 1, 2026

Groom Law Group Recognized in BTI Super Listener A-Team 2026
May 4, 2026

Executive Order Directs Agencies to Promote Access to Individual Retirement Accounts
May 4, 2026

SEC Clarifies Registration Issues for PEPs
May 6, 2026

Happy Mother’s Day from the Departments!
May 11, 2026

Mayland Discusses Impact of Fiduciary Rule Rollbacks on 401(k) Plan Advisors
May 12, 2026

No Surprise Bills for Patients, But Plenty of Complexity for Payers: An Update on the No Surprises Act
May 13, 2026

David Block Discusses Working in a Boutique Tax Practice With American Bar Association
May 14, 2026

Elizabeth Dold and David Levine Analyze New Guidance on Trump Accounts
May 15, 2026

Chubb ESOP Series: Understanding Mature ESOPs and Sustainability Challenges
May 18, 2026

2025 Capital Pro Bono Honor Roll Names 12 Groom Attorneys
May 21, 2026

Groom: In Brief Blog

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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