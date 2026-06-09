Monthly Roundup (May 2026)

We’ve rounded up our latest resources into one place so that you don’t have to! In case you missed any of our updates from last month, read on.
DOL Issues Field Assistance Bulletin on Guiding Principles for EBSA Enforcement Priorities
May 1, 2026
Groom Law Group Recognized in BTI Super Listener A-Team 2026
May 4, 2026
Executive Order Directs Agencies to Promote Access to Individual Retirement Accounts
May 4, 2026
SEC Clarifies Registration Issues for PEPs
May 6, 2026
Happy Mother’s Day from the Departments!
May 11, 2026
Mayland Discusses Impact of Fiduciary Rule Rollbacks on 401(k) Plan Advisors
May 12, 2026
No Surprise Bills for Patients, But Plenty of Complexity for Payers: An Update on the No Surprises Act
May 13, 2026
David Block Discusses Working in a Boutique Tax Practice With American Bar Association
May 14, 2026
Elizabeth Dold and David Levine Analyze New Guidance on Trump Accounts
May 15, 2026
Chubb ESOP Series: Understanding Mature ESOPs and Sustainability Challenges
May 18, 2026
2025 Capital Pro Bono Honor Roll Names 12 Groom Attorneys
May 21, 2026
- IRS Releases 2027 Employer Mandate Penalty Amounts by Kathryn Bjornstad Amin
- 401(k) Plan Defendants Prevail on Forfeiture Claim at Bench Trial by Andrew Salek-Raham and Larry Blocho
- Assistant Secretary of Labor Discusses EBSA’s Efforts to Restore Regulatory and Litigation Balance, Including as to ESOPs by Andrew Salek-Raham and Larry Blocho
- DOL Offers Enforcement Relief for Paper Statements, But Good Faith Compliance Still Required by Joshua Fruto and J. Rose Zaklad
- The Clock Resets: IRA Amendment Deadline Extended to 12/31/27 by Elizabeth Thomas Dold
- From PLR to Policy: OPTIONS Act Would Allow Employee Allocation of Employer Contributions Across Tax‑Free Benefits by Kathryn Bjornstad Amin and J. Rose Zaklad
- Cheers for Charity Parity Legislation by Louis T. Mazawey
- The Friday Evening Surprise: CMS Releases the 2027 Payment Notice Final Rule by Michelle Koltov and Lisa Campbell
- This is New: Long-Term Care Distributions from Qualified Plans by Elizabeth Thomas Dold
- The 2026 DB Plan Cumulative List Has Arrived by Brandon Ford
- Tri-Agencies IDR Ops Final Rule Finally Released by Lisa Campbell
- IRA Nonbank Trustees – Alternative Way to Meet Net Worth Requirement by Elizabeth Thomas Dold
- Inflation Adjustments Issued for HSAs, HRAs, and Direct Primary Care Service Arrangements (“DPCSAs”) by Christine Keller and Kathryn Bjornstad Amin
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