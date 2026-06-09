Monthly Roundup (May 2026)

DOL Issues Field Assistance Bulletin on Guiding Principles for EBSA Enforcement Priorities

May 1, 2026

Groom Law Group Recognized in BTI Super Listener A-Team 2026

May 4, 2026

Executive Order Directs Agencies to Promote Access to Individual Retirement Accounts

May 4, 2026

SEC Clarifies Registration Issues for PEPs

May 6, 2026

Happy Mother’s Day from the Departments!

May 11, 2026

Mayland Discusses Impact of Fiduciary Rule Rollbacks on 401(k) Plan Advisors

May 12, 2026

No Surprise Bills for Patients, But Plenty of Complexity for Payers: An Update on the No Surprises Act

May 13, 2026

David Block Discusses Working in a Boutique Tax Practice With American Bar Association

May 14, 2026

Elizabeth Dold and David Levine Analyze New Guidance on Trump Accounts

May 15, 2026

Chubb ESOP Series: Understanding Mature ESOPs and Sustainability Challenges

May 18, 2026

2025 Capital Pro Bono Honor Roll Names 12 Groom Attorneys

May 21, 2026

Groom: In Brief Blog