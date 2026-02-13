One Minute Matters [Video]: Can Employers Contribute To Trump Accounts? (With Tyler Hubert)

- within Employment and HR, Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)
- with Inhouse Counsel
👶💰 New IRS guidance is putting "Trump Accounts" on the radar for employers and families alike.
These new, child-focused savings accounts come with tight rules early on, a transition to traditional IRA treatment at adulthood, and a brand-new opportunity for employers to make tax-free contributions.
For employers in particular, the details matter:
- How the growth period limits contributions and investments
- What the $2,500 employer contribution cap really applies to
- Why additional guidance from Treasury and the Department of Labor will shape how these programs are rolled out
Understanding the structure now can help avoid surprises later.
