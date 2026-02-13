ARTICLE
13 February 2026

One Minute Matters [Video]: Can Employers Contribute To Trump Accounts? (With Tyler Hubert)

D
Dykema

Contributor

Dykema logo

You should expect more from your law firm than only excellent legal counsel. Delivering for our clients also means holding ourselves to the highest standards of service, performance, and innovation.

Every client has a different vision for success, so we adapt a custom approach for each of them. We help you identify your goals to craft pragmatic, unique, and efficient solutions that deliver value the way you define it.

For nearly 100 years, we’ve served clients around the world from our strategically situated offices in Michigan, Illinois, Texas, Washington, D.C., California, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Through our practice management structure and our focused Industry Groups, we know and understand the sectors in which our clients compete, from Automotive to Energy, from Gaming to Financial Institutions.

So… how can we deliver success for you today?

Explore Firm Details
👶💰 New IRS guidance is putting "Trump Accounts" on the radar for employers and families alike.
United States Employment and HR
Tyler Hubert
Dykema are most popular:
  • within Employment and HR, Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)
  • with Inhouse Counsel

👶💰 New IRS guidance is putting "Trump Accounts" on the radar for employers and families alike.

These new, child-focused savings accounts come with tight rules early on, a transition to traditional IRA treatment at adulthood, and a brand-new opportunity for employers to make tax-free contributions.

For employers in particular, the details matter:

  • How the growth period limits contributions and investments
  • What the $2,500 employer contribution cap really applies to
  • Why additional guidance from Treasury and the Department of Labor will shape how these programs are rolled out

Understanding the structure now can help avoid surprises later.

1744420a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Tyler Hubert
Tyler Hubert
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More