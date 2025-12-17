Judge Allows Anthem $12.9 Million ERISA Settlement To Move Forward

A federal magistrate has given preliminary approval to a settlement of nearly $12.9 million in a case filed against health insurance giant Anthem under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA). In the suit, plan participants and beneficiaries alleged that Anthem inappropriately denied coverage for individuals receiving residential behavioral health treatment for mental health conditions or substance use disorders. The case is Collins et al. v. Anthem Inc. et al., No. 2:20-cv-01969, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

The plaintiffs accused Anthem of denying residential treatment as not medically necessary under the company's utilization review guidelines. The settlement amount will first be allocated to attorney fees, litigation expenses, and administration costs. Thereafter, the settlement proceeds will result in a minimum $100 payment for class members, or a pro rata reimbursement of their expenses related to the wrongfully denied claims.

