Ohio's Pay Stub Protection Act: What Employers Need To Know

Ohio's Pay Stub Protection Act, effective April 9, 2025, mandates employers to furnish employees with clear and detailed statements that outline their earnings and deductions. Here's what you need to know.

Wage Statement Requirements

Under the Act, employers are obligated to provide employees with written or electronic wage statements—or grant access to them—during each pay period. These statements must include the following details:

Employee Information: Name and address of the employee

Employer Information: Employer's name

Wage Summary:

Total gross wages earned during the pay period

Total net wages paid for the pay period

Breakdown of Deductions/Adjustments: A list of each addition to or deduction from the employee's wages, along with its purpose

Payment and Pay Period Details: The pay date and time frame of the pay period

Requirements for Hourly Employees

Hourly employees require specific details to ensure payroll records are accurate and transparent, including:

Total hours worked during the pay period

Hourly pay rate

Any overtime hours worked beyond the standard 40-hour workweek

Enforcement and Employer Obligations

Protocols for compliance and enforcement are also outlined in the Act. Employees can submit a written request to their employer if they do not receive a wage statement. Employers must then provide the requested statement within 10 days.

Failure to comply may result in further consequences. If an employer does not respond within the required timeframe, the employee has the right to escalate the issue by filing a report with the Ohio Director of Commerce (ODOC). Should the ODOC find that the employer violated the Act, it will issue a written notice of non-compliance. Employers must then post this notice in a visible location in the workplace for a minimum of 10 days.

What This Means for Ohio Employers

Ohio businesses should ensure they're meeting the Act's requirements to avoid compliance issues and employee mistrust. Employers should:

Review and update payroll systems to confirm they collect and display the required wage statement information.

Train HR and payroll staff on the new requirements to avoid compliance risks.