What Do The Price Of Eggs And Talent Acquisition Have In Common?

If you've strolled through the grocery store recently, you've probably noticed that egg prices can fluctuate wildly. One week, they're reasonably priced; the next, you're debating whether to start your own backyard chicken farm. The same unpredictability applies to talent acquisition — just swap out eggs for top-tier candidates.

Demand for Top Talent is High

Like eggs, great talent is in high demand. When the market tightens, competition heats up. Just as supply chain issues, feed costs, and demand spikes drive up the price of eggs, factors like industry trends, skill shortages, and shifting compensation expectations influence the talent market.

Quality Trumps Quantity in Talent Acquisition

Let's not forget about quality. Sure, you can grab the cheapest carton on the shelf, but are those eggs going to give you the best omelet? During the hiring process, you'll find plenty of candidates, but attracting and securing the right fit requires strategy, patience, and the willingness to pay a premium when necessary.

Ensure Your Hiring Needs are Met with CBIZ

That's where CBIZ Talent & Compensation Solutions comes in. We help businesses navigate market fluctuations, ensuring you're offering competitive compensation and attracting the right candidates without overpaying or settling for the wrong fit.

CBIZ provides retained and contingent recruiting services for topgrading and upgrading talent, backfilling positions, and succession planning. Whether it's benchmarking salaries or securing rising stars, our solutions are intended to ensure you get the best eggs in the carton.

Ultimately, whether you're hunting for a free-range dozen or a top-performing candidate, it's all about timing, market awareness, and knowing when to crack open the budget. If all else fails, maybe consider raising your own chickens — or upskilling your workforce with CBIZ.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.