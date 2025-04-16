ARTICLE
16 April 2025

MD PFL — When, Oh When Will It Begin?

The Maryland Paid Family Leave law is currently scheduled to begin funding July 1, 2025, with benefits set to begin one year later.
The Maryland Paid Family Leave law is currently scheduled to begin funding July 1, 2025, with benefits set to begin one year later. At the time of this writing, the Maryland General Assembly is considering a delay to the Maryland Paid Family Leave law.

What Would a Delay Mean?

If the Maryland Paid Family Leave legislation becomes law, funding will begin January 1, 2027, and benefits would become available on January 1, 2028.

For background, please see the Maryland Family and Medical Leave Insurance webpage.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

