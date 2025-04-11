ARTICLE
11 April 2025

EBSA Releases Long-Awaited Update To Model Annual Funding Notices Reflecting SECURE 2.0 Changes

PR
Proskauer Rose LLP

Contributor

Proskauer Rose LLP logo
The world’s leading organizations and global players choose Proskauer to represent them when they need it the most. Our top tier team of star trial attorneys, acclaimed transactional lawyers and exceptionally talented partners and associates have earned a reputation for the relentless pursuit of perfection and a dauntless pursuit of success.
Explore Firm Details
Following up on our recent blog post, SECURE 2.0's Required Changes to Annual Funding Notice Become Effective in 2025...
United States Employment and HR
Justin Alex and Alex Scharr
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Following up on our recent blog post, SECURE 2.0's Required Changes to Annual Funding Notice Become Effective in 2025, the Department of Labor released Field Assistance Bulletin 2025-02 on April 3, which addresses compliance questions regarding the required changes to AFNs under SECURE 2.0 and includes two updated model AFNs incorporating these changes.1 2FAB 2025-02 informs plan administrators that they can no longer rely on the prior model notices, and instructs plans that have already prepared or begun preparing 2024 AFNs to "consider the guidance in this Bulletin in evaluating whether the disclosures were consistent with a reasonable, good faith interpretation of section 101(f), as amended, and to take appropriate corrective action" if the plan administrator determines that standard was not met.

Footnotes

1.  Single-employer pension plan model annual funding notice (Appendix 1).

2.  Multiemployer pension plan model annual funding notice (Appendix 2).

EBSA Releases Long-Awaited Update To Model Annual Funding Notices Reflecting SECURE 2.0 Changes

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Justin Alex
Justin Alex
Person photo placeholder
Alex Scharr
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More