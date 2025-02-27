ARTICLE
27 February 2025

Amendments To Michigan's Earned Sick Time Law

JL
Jackson Lewis P.C.

Contributor

Employers with employees in Michigan need to be aware of immediate changes to the state's Earned Sick Time Act (ESTA). Under the amended ESTA, paid earned sick time begins to accrue as of Feb. 21, 2025.
Emily M. Petroski,Elyse K. Culberson, and Linda L. Ryan

Under the amended ESTA, paid earned sick time begins to accrue as of Feb. 21, 2025.Our article, Last-Minute Changes to Michigan's Earned Sick Time Law: What Employers Need to Know, highlights key aspects of the amended law now in effect that employers need to know to stay up to date.

