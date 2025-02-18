Apple Advises Shareholders To Vote Against Anti-DEI Proposal

Apple disclosed in a proxy statement filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that the National Center for Public Policy, a conservative think tank, will propose that Apple cease all its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) activities at its upcoming shareholder meeting. In response, Apple advised its shareholders to vote against the proposal, characterizing it as an inappropriate attempt to restrict the company's ability to manage its operations.

Some larger corporations have backed off their DEI efforts in the face of threatened boycotts by conservative activists. Others have become the aim of lawsuits by groups such as America First Legal, including Southwest Airlines and Target, over their diversity initiatives. A Lululemon shareholder even sought retribution for a drop in stock prices due to perceived DEI policy blowback.

Apple commented that it is an equal-opportunity employer, does not discriminate in recruiting, hiring, training, or promoting, and follows all applicable anti-discrimination laws. This approach is akin to that of Costco, which has soundly rejected anti-DEI proposals by shareholders in recent months. Apple's shareholder meeting is scheduled for February 25, 2025.

HBL has experience in all areas of benefits and employment law, offering a comprehensive solution for your business benefits and HR/employment needs. We help ensure you are in compliance with the complex requirements of ERISA and the IRS code, as well as those laws that impact you and your employees. Together, we reduce your exposure to potential legal or financial penalties. Learn more by calling 470-571-1007.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.