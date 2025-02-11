ARTICLE
11 February 2025

Ohio's Pay Stub Protection Act: What Employers Need To Know

Effective April 9, 2025, the Pay Stub Protection Act, codified as Ohio Revised Code Section 4113.14, mandates that every employer in the state provide each of their employees...
Andrew Klaben-Finegold
Effective April 9, 2025, the Pay Stub Protection Act, codified as Ohio Revised Code Section 4113.14, mandates that every employer in the state provide each of their employees with a written or electronic pay statement that includes the employee's earnings and deductions for each pay period, on the employer's regular paydays. This pay statement must also include:

  1. The employee's name;
  2. The employee's address;
  3. The employer's name;
  4. The total gross wages earned by the employee during the pay period;
  5. The total net wages paid to the employee for the pay period;
  6. A listing of the amount and purpose of each addition to or deduction from the wages paid to the employee during the pay period;
  7. The date the employee was paid and the pay period covered by that payment; and
  8. For an employee who is paid on an hourly basis, all of the following information:
    1. The total number of hours the employee worked in that pay period;
    2. The hourly wage rate at which the employee was paid; and
    3. The employee's hours worked in excess of 40 hours in one workweek.

Employers can be penalized for failing to comply with this requirement. However, unlike in some other states, Ohio employees do not have an independent cause of action against their employer for failing to provide this pay stub. Instead, if an employer fails to provide the required paystub and more than 10 days have passed after the employee requests such paystub, the employee may submit a report of the violation to the Ohio director of commerce, who will investigate and may issue a written notice of violation to the employer, which must post the notice of violation for 10 days.

In anticipation of the April 9, 2025 effective date, Ohio employers, including HR and payroll teams, should prepare pay stubs or review current paystubs to ensure compliance with these new requirements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

