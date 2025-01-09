ARTICLE
9 January 2025

Workers' Compensation 2025 Benefit Rates For Oklahoma, Nebraska & Illinois

Oklahoma

The maximum weekly benefit rate for TTD and PTD increased to $1,083.46. This rate is in effect for accidents occurring from January 1, 2025 to December 31, 2025.

The maximum weekly benefit rate for PPD/PPI remains unchanged at $360 for accidents occurring on or after July 1, 2021.

The mileage reimbursement rate increased to $0.70 beginning on January 1, 2025.

Nebraska

The maximum weekly benefit rate increased to $1,130.00 for accidents occurring from January 1, 2025 to December 31, 2025.

The mileage reimbursement rate increased to $0.70 beginning on January 1, 2025.

Illinois

The Illinois Workers' Compensation Commission is scheduled to release updated benefit rates by January 15, 2025. Once the rates have been released, this posting will be updated.

