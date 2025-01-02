2025 Cost-Of-Living Adjustments For Qualified Retirement Plans

Key Takeaways:

IRS raises 2025 limits, with 401(k) deferrals now $23,500.

Catch-up contributions stay at $7,500 for those 50+ years old.

Compensation caps rise, impacting benefit calculations.

MGO presents a highlights summary of the significant cost-of-living adjustments (COLA) effective for 2025. These adjustments — recently announced by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Social Security Administration (SSA) — have a wide-ranging impact, including the savings rate for retirement plans. All annual compensation amounts and limits for elective deferrals were increased, except for catch-up contribution limits. We will continue to provide updates on regulatory matters impacting retirement plans in the coming year.

