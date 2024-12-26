Is The DOL's Wage & Hour Rule Dead? A Podcast Episode

The next episode of "From Lawyer to Employer" podcast is out and it's another one focusing on the practical implications of new laws and regulations.

In this episode, one of my fellow partners, Sarah Westby, joins me to talk about the Department of Labor's rule increasing the "salary" threshold for overtime purposes — a topic I've talked about before on the blog.

But we also get into a recent court's decision that issued a nationwide injunction barring the rule from applying — months after employers already made some changes to comply with the rule earlier this year.

We talk about how employers might want to think about the decision and what to expect in the future.

As always, you can listen to the podcast wherever you get your podcasts; we also have a transcript of the discussion up on our firm website too.

My thanks to Sarah for joining me on this episode. We'll take a break for the holidays and be back at the start of the year with a brand new batch of episodes including a preview of the General Assembly Session and what employers should expect from the new Trump administration.

