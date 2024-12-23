The Holidays Are Here!

Employees are busy planning celebrations, and may also experience stress from balancing personal and professional responsibilities. Buying gifts, planning menus, meeting workplace deadlines and using unused vacation days all create challenges! This season also offers a meaningful opportunity for employers to show appreciation, encourage inclusivity, and support employee well-being.

The end of year presents an ideal opportunity for managers to acknowledge employees' hard work and dedication. Although raises, bonuses, and holiday events are traditional ways to show appreciation, simple, meaningful recognition can boost employee morale and engagement. Employees value feeling appreciated, and these gestures can leave a lasting impact.

Open communication about year-end rewards, such as bonuses or raises, is key. Uncertainty or lack of information can create unease. Managers should always provide honest and timely feedback, and this is an opportune time to celebrate achievements and offer constructive insights for growth and plans for the future.

Holiday celebrations should emphasize the spirit of togetherness rather than specific religious traditions. Employees should be provided with clear guidelines for office decorations and food offerings to encourage an inclusive atmosphere while respecting diverse beliefs and backgrounds. It is important to consider employee preferences. For some, a gift card may be more appreciated than a mandatory party. If attendance at events is required, be mindful of wage and hour regulations, including potential overtime pay. It is important to include remote employees in celebrations, consider personalized gestures like mailed treats and virtual participation options.

When a holiday event includes alcohol, precautions should be taken to limit inappropriate behavior. If alcohol is served, it should be accompanied by food, and should never be the focus of a workplace holiday event. When it is served, addressing consumption and making arrangements for safe transportation options are critical to everyone's safety and professionalism. Thoughtful planning can help prevent situations that might lead to uncomfortable stories the next workday. Provide guidelines on attire, that it be festive and professional to limit employees feeling uncomfortable.

Most importantly, managers should give each employee the gift of an honest, transparent conversation that is meaningful to both parties. Make it positive and make it proactive. It will go a long way in helping employees through this stressful and exciting time of year.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.