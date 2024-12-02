Employment & Benefits – 2024 Highlights And 2025 Outlook

United States: Benefits - 2024 Highlights and 2025 Outlook

The Department of Labor (DOL) has struggled mightily for the past 14 years to issue a regulation with respect to fiduciary status under ERISA that can withstand judicial scrutiny and has been defeated yet again in 2024, at least for now, in the District Courts of Texas. Each of the courts in Federation of Americans for Consumer Choice Inc. v. United States DOL and American Council of Life Insurers v. United States DOL, respectively, have stayed the DOL's "fiduciary rule," which was scheduled to take effect in September 2024.

UNITED STATES: EMPLOYMENT – 2024 HIGHLIGHTS AND 2025 OUTLOOK

In 2024, the federal government implemented a number of employee-friendly laws and regulations, some of which have been scaled back or successfully challenged in court. In 2025, we anticipate that the Trump Administration will rescind some of these rules and be less active in enforcing affirmative or new obligations on employers. This article outlines some of the key highlights from 2024 and looks ahead to 2025.

United States: Mobility – 2024 Highlights and 2025 Outlook

Demand for employment-based visas surged, but there were ongoing challenges due to visa limits, backlogs, and resource limitations.

