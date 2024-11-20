Virtual Care Policy Update: What To Expect In Lame Duck

The Consolidated Appropriations Act (CAA), 2023 (Public Law 117-328), extended certain key virtual care flexibilities instituted during the COVID-19 public health emergency through December 31, 2024. This includes the telehealth safe harbor for health savings account-eligible high deductible health plans. Without congressional action, these waivers and flexibilities will end on December 31, 2024.

Read the latest update from McDermott+ for more information on these policies, relevant regulatory and congressional action, and the likelihood of further extensions before the end of this year.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.