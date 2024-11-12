The IRS and Social Security Administration have announced the 2025 cost-of-living adjustments for retirement plans.
Here are some of the more significant limitations affecting employee benefit plans:
- The maximum amount that may be deferred under 401(k), 403(b) and 457(b) plans, not including catch-up deferrals, under Internal Revenue Code Section 402(g) limit, is increased from $23,000 to $23,500.
- The IRC Section 415 maximum annual benefit under a defined benefit plan is increased by $5,000 to $280,000.
- The IRC Section 415 maximum annual additions under a defined contribution plan will be increased by $1,000 to $70,000, subject to the overall limitation of 100% of compensation.
- The highly compensated employee threshold dollar limit is increased to $160,000.
- The maximum amount of compensation that may be considered for benefit purposes under a qualified plan will be increased from the current limit of $345,000 to $350,000.
- The catch-up deferrals to 401(k), 403(b) and 457 plans remain unchanged at $7,500. Please note that the catch-up deferrals are only available for plan participants who turn 50 at any time during the plan year and who may no longer make deferrals because of plan or regulatory limitations.
- The Social Security taxable wage base is increased by $7,500 to $176,100, which is more than double the average increase over the prior five-year period.
