In Defence Of Staying Put

Historically, lawyers craved the comfort of professional stability. Lateral movement took place, but, when it happened, it stood out. Clearly, that's no longer the case. In today's legal world, lawyers seem to be on a perpetual job hunt, always on the lookout for a new role. This is more than idle speculation: a recent study found that 54 percent of lawyers under 40 expect to switch jobs in the next five years. Looking back on my 15 years in the profession, I can count on my fingers the number of lawyers I know who have stayed with the same employer over their whole career.

That, in itself, is no bad thing. Many lawyers have valid reasons to move around. Let's say you work in a toxic environment: you should, without question, look for a way out. Perhaps a recruiter has called you with a golden opportunity: no one should stand in your way. Or maybe you've decided to leave Big Law and work at a boutique that specializes in a niche area of law that's close to your heart: by all means, take the leap. Under the right circumstances, moving to another workplace can be powerful.

In recent years, however, I've noticed that lawyers sometimes leave their jobs on a whim, without considering the long-term implications of that decision. We've all heard about lawyers who took issue with the size of their annual raise and swiftly decamped to another firm. I've also seen lawyers hit the job market after a minor conflict with a colleague. Don't get me wrong: those can be sound reasons to find new employment. But it's important to remember that such problems exist—to varying degrees—throughout the profession. No legal workplace can promise to pay out a sizable raise every year or guarantee that you'll never have a dispute at the office. I know lawyers who've switched jobs in order to address a short-term complaint, only to end up in a worse situation over time. Before you pack up and take your talent to another shop, keep the following advice in mind.

1. The best-paid lawyers think long term.

According to an abundance of research, the most reliable way to pocket a raise is to find a new job. That's as true in law as it is anywhere else. But you shouldn't pursue an immediate bump in salary if it comes at the expense of your future earning power. After all, the best-paid lawyers in private practice didn't reach the top by securing a one-time raise through a lateral move. Instead, they've consistently worked on the biggest files, served the most elite clients and drummed up business on a regular basis.

If you're hoping to increase your long-term compensation, what you need above all is an employer that will mentor you, put you on great files, offer meaningful client contact and provide a path to career advancement. That's more valuable than any single salary adjustment or performance bonus. Now, if your employer has failed to provide that kind of support, you might want to look at what's available on the job market. But your primary goal shouldn't be to chase the fleeting high of a quick raise.

2. Consider the upsides of your current job.

Do you work well with the people on your team? Do colleagues treat you with respect? Do you enjoy their company? If you answered yes to those questions, trust me: you've done pretty well. Practising law among collaborative and friendly colleagues might not sound like the definition of a dream job, but, in truth, it can be tricky to find that sort of workplace. This is more important than many people realize.

Here's another genuine professional feat: working on files that you enjoy. I'm not talking about a role that's jam-packed with fun and excitement. Every job involves some less-than-inspiring tasks. But if you find your caseload challenging and feel motivated to represent your clients, you're likely in a good place—and shouldn't quit your job too hastily.

3. Moving to a new workplace carries its own set of risks.

It's also crucial to consider the difficulties that a lateral move can present. When you start a new job, you're joining an organization where long-standing relationships have been established. Senior lawyers have their "go-to" associates; stable friendships are likely in place. You'll have to earn your station, and fitting in may be tough. I know lawyers who did not consider those hurdles when they joined new firms and had a rough time planting their feet.

4. Social media is not reality.

When scrolling through LinkedIn, you'll invariably come across lawyers who appear overjoyed to have landed a new job. In those moments, you might think, Am I missing out on something better by staying where I am? It's certainly possible. But bear this in mind: when a lawyer happily posts about a new role, that person may encounter all manner of unforeseen obstacles in the years ahead. In fact, one study found that roughly a third of lateral hires leave their new firm within five years. The lesson is pretty clear: don't make pivotal career decisions based on anxiety over what you read online.

At some point, you're bound to hit a speed bump in your current job. But before you look for a different one, evaluate your dilemma from the widest-possible vantage point. Do the negatives truly outweigh the positives? Or could you be on the verge of a knee-jerk decision that you'll regret? Give the matter some thought. Otherwise, you might accidentally walk away from a good thing.

Originally Published by Precedent Magazine

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.