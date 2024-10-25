Potential Expansion Of NYC Paid Safe And Sick Leave Law

For almost 90 years, Thompson Coburn LLP has provided the quality legal services and counsel our clients demand to achieve their most critical business goals. With more than 380 lawyers and 40 practice areas, we serve clients throughout the United States and beyond.
The New York Times reports that New York City Council member
Shaun Abreu will introduce a bill amending NYC's Paid Safe and
Sick Leave Law to require employers in NYC to permit their
employees to use paid sick leave to take care of pets and service
animals.
Currently under NYC's Paid Safe and Sick Leave Law,
employees have the right to use sick leave for the care and
treatment of themselves or a family member.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.