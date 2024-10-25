Potential Expansion Of NYC Paid Safe And Sick Leave Law

The New York Times reports that New York City Council member Shaun Abreu will introduce a bill amending NYC's Paid Safe and Sick Leave Law to require employers in NYC to permit their employees to use paid sick leave to take care of pets and service animals.

Currently under NYC's Paid Safe and Sick Leave Law, employees have the right to use sick leave for the care and treatment of themselves or a family member.

