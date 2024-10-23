2025 New York Paid Family Leave Contribution Rate, Maximum Weekly Benefits

Each year, the New York State Department of Financial Services announces changes to the employee contribution rate and benefit amounts under the New York Paid Family...

Each year, the New York State Department of Financial Services announces changes to the employee contribution rate and benefit amounts under the New York Paid Family Leave Law (NY PFL) effective the next year. It has announced changes effective Jan. 1, 2025.

The following are the announced changes to the NY PFL:

The contribution rate for 2025 will be 0.388% of an employee's gross wages per pay period, for a maximum annual contribution of $354.53. This contribution rate reflects an increase from the 0.373% rate in 2024.



All employers should take steps to ensure the correct contribution rate is withheld as of Jan. 1, 2025. Although not required, employers may choose to notify employees of the increase to the contribution rate. The maximum weekly benefit amount will be $1,177.32 per week.



As a result of the Department's increase to the New York State Average Weekly Wage (NYSAWW) for 2025, the maximum weekly benefit amount available to individuals has been changed to $1,177.32. This amount represents 67% of the NYSAWW for 2025, which the Department set at $1,757.19. The 2025 benefit represents an increase from the 2024 benefit of $1,151.16 per week.

