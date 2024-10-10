Buchanan Labor and Employment attorneys Christian Antkowiak and Candace Quinn, along with Mishcon attorney Dominic Wrench and Liz Hunter, Partner (non-lawyer), presented an insightful educational webinar titled "Navigating Labour, Employment and Executive Compensation Challenges in Global M&A: Webinar 1 – Due Diligence & Deal Dynamics." The session explored due diligence issues related to labour and employment (including worker status, work councils, PEO/EOR, contracted benefits and transfer mechanisms), and executive compensation and benefits matters (such as share plans, share options, phantom equity plans and cash bonuses), both internationally (in the UK and other key jurisdictions) and in the United States.

Additionally, the speakers addressed a range of relevant deal issues that employers may encounter during the transaction lifecycle.

Buchanan and Mishcon de Reya are proud members of Legalink, a global network of leading independent law firms.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.