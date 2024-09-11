self

Seyfarth's Policy Matters · Episode 43: Wage & Hour Enforcement in a Changing Political Landscape

In this episode of the Policy Matters podcast, Seyfarth attorneys A. Scott Hecker and Bradley D. Doucette delve into expected wage and hour priorities in the next presidential administration, depending on which candidate takes office. Scott and Brad provide insights into what these priorities could mean for employers, particularly regarding the Department of Labor's enforcement activities. Their discussion covers the potential implications of a second Trump Administration on wage and hour rules presently being pursued by President Biden. Additionally, Scott and Brad address significant legal ramifications from the recent Loper Bright v. Raimondo decision and its potential effects on wage and hour – and other – regulations. Tune in to hear their analyses and perspectives.

