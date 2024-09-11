ARTICLE
11 September 2024

Policy Matters Podcast - Episode 43: Wage & Hour Enforcement In A Changing Political Landscape (Podcast)

Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Contributor

Policy issues often have long term widespread and pervasive impact on businesses.
United States Employment and HR
Seyfarth's Policy Matters · Episode 43: Wage & Hour Enforcement in a Changing Political Landscape

Policy issues often have long term widespread and pervasive impact on businesses. Not only can new governmental policies significantly affect the climate for business innovation and growth, they create precedents that affect future legislation and potentially spread across jurisdictions.

Each installment of the Policy Matters Podcast will provide timely updates regarding potential adverse impacts on benefits that policy changes can have on industry growth and offer a preview of what's next in the competitive marketplace.

Episode 43: Wage & Hour Enforcement in a Changing Political Landscape

In this episode of the Policy Matters podcast, Seyfarth attorneys A. Scott Hecker and Bradley D. Doucette delve into expected wage and hour priorities in the next presidential administration, depending on which candidate takes office. Scott and Brad provide insights into what these priorities could mean for employers, particularly regarding the Department of Labor's enforcement activities. Their discussion covers the potential implications of a second Trump Administration on wage and hour rules presently being pursued by President Biden. Additionally, Scott and Brad address significant legal ramifications from the recent Loper Bright v. Raimondo decision and its potential effects on wage and hour – and other – regulations. Tune in to hear their analyses and perspectives.

