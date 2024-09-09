ARTICLE
9 September 2024

Provider-Sponsored Health Plans And Value-Based Care Strategies

MW
In response to evolving market demands, an increasing number of hospitals and health systems are considering creating provider-sponsored health plans (PHSPs), which are health insurance plans owned and operated by healthcare providers. McDermott's healthcare team recently hosted a webinar exploring how PSHPs may offer hospitals a strategic pathway towards achieving sustainable, patient-centered care delivery by driving improvements in care coordination, health outcomes, and member satisfaction.

Watch the recording here.

