Local Ordinances California Hospitality Employers Need To Know

The hospitality industry is important to California's economy and provides significant employment across the state. Due to the large workforce within the hospitality sector, many cities across the state have implemented employment regulations for the industry. Here are some of the ordinances employers need to know.

Hotel Minimum Wage Ordinances

Several cities have separate minimum wage requirements for hotel workers.

City Minimum Wage for Hotel Workers Effective Long Beach $23.00 July 1, 2024 Los Angeles $20.32 July 1, 2024 Oakland $17.94 with health benefits $23.91 without health benefits January 1, 2024 Santa Monica $20.32 July 1, 2024 West Hollywood $19.61 July 1, 2024

Hotel Worker Protection Ordinances

In addition to enforcing minimum wage ordinances, several cities also have protection ordinances pertaining to the safety of hotel workers. These ordinances have similar requirements, such as providing employees with a personal safety device (commonly referred to as a panic button), implementing policies about reporting threatening or violent incidents, and providing training to employees on how to handle violent incidents.

The following cities have hotel worker protection ordinances:

Glendale

Irvine

Long Beach

Los Angeles

Oakland

Sacramento

Santa Monica

West Hollywood

Right of Recall Ordinances

A handful of cities also have the right of recall ordinances, which require covered employers to offer qualified employees who were laid off available positions as they open up based on seniority and related factors. The cities of Emeryville, Long Beach, and Santa Monica all have ordinances that specifically apply to the hospitality industry.

