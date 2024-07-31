Amendments To The Forty-Year-Old QPAM Rule: What RIAs Managing Retirement Plan Money Need To Know

Summary: The Department of Labor (DOL) recently published a final amendment to the 1984 QPAM (Qualified Professional Asset Manager) Exemption, effective from June 17, 2024. This final amendment establishes stricter requirements for investment managers relying on the QPAM Exemption, including notice and record-keeping provisions, broader ineligibility requirements, and higher asset management and equity thresholds for QPAMs.

Background: Under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA), Congress broadly prohibits transactions between retirement plans and enumerated "parties in interest" with respect to those plans. Examples include brokers, custodians, and other service providers to a plan.

Given the all-encompassing nature of this ERISA prohibition, Congress allowed for exemptions to these broad rules in several key areas. The "QPAM Exemption" (PTE 84-14) is one of the most frequently used exemptions. A QPAM is a fiduciary manager that is a bank, savings, and loan association; insurance company; or registered investment adviser that meets specified criteria.