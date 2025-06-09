Enhancing National Security By Addressing Risks At Harvard University (Trump EO Tracker)

Orders the suspension of entry for any alien into the United States as a nonimmigrant to pursue a course of study at Harvard University or to participate in an exchange visitor program hosted by Harvard University. The suspension and limitation shall expire, absent extension, 6 months after today's date.

The order applies to aliens who enter or attempt to enter the United States to begin attending Harvard University through the Student Exchange Visa Program (SEVP).

Also orders the Secretary of State to determine whether foreign nationals who currently attend Harvard University and are in the United States pursuant to F, M or J visas should have their visas revoked.

The Secretary of State, the Attorney General, and the Secretary of Homeland Security shall coordinate to take all necessary and appropriate action to implement this proclamation. The Secretary of State, the Attorney General, and the Secretary of Homeland Security shall also consider using their respective authorities under the INA to impose limitations on Harvard University's ability to participate in the SEVP and the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System.

Additional Documentation

Trump Executive Order - Enhancing National Security by Addressing Risks at Harvard University

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.