White House Initiative To Promote Excellence And Innovation At Historically Black Colleges And Universities (Trump EO Tracker)

States the policy of the Administration to support Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in fostering more and better opportunities in higher education and ensuring college-educated Americans are empowered to advance common good. The Order establishes the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities, to work with executive departments and agencies, the President's Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (established within the Order), and private sector organizations to increase the capacity of HBCUs to provide the highest-quality education. The Order revokes Executive Order 14041 of September 3, 2021, White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity Through Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Additional Documentation

Trump Executive Order - White House Initiative to Promote Excellence and Innovation at Historically Black Colleges and Universities

