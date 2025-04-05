Phones In Schools

Earlier this year, the South Carolina legislature passed the General Appropriations Bill, H. 5100 of 2024.This bill includes Proviso 1.103 (quoted below), which requires each local school district to adopt a policy adopted by the State Board of Education that prohibits access to personal electronic communication devices by students during the school day.

Proviso 1.103. (SDE: Anti-Bullying/School Safety) To receive state funds allocated for State Aid to Classrooms, a school district shall implement a policy adopted by the State Board of Education that prohibits access to personal electronic communication devices by students during the school day. For purposes of this provision, a personal electronic communication device is considered to be a device not authorized for classroom use by a student, utilized to access the Internet, wi-fi, or cellular telephone signals.

Horry County Schools developed its Personal Electronic Device Policy in compliance with this bill, and the Horry County Board of Education approved the policy on December 9, 2024. The new policy did go into effect on January 22, 2025, which is the first day of the second semester.

Conclusion

The decision to restrict cell phone use in schools stems from a growing concern and substantial data showing that these devices can be a significant distraction, hindering students' ability to concentrate on their studies, interact with peers, and fully participate in classroom activities. Additionally, schools aim to create a space where students are encouraged to develop essential social skills and minimize the potential for cyberbullying or inappropriate use of technology.

I personally do not disagree with this notion, but I do have a few thoughts with the "prohibits access" language. I did not have access to cell phones, but now a days phones are used as tools, as much as for distraction. To get rides, as a calculator, camera, communication, to facilitate learning apps, and to respond to an emergency. When kids are provided with tablets to work, why can they not have access to phones for basic modern day needs – just not use them during the school day.

Secondly, the two purposes of restricting phone use in schools is distraction, inability to focus, and to encourage social skills. If this is true, then it is not only true in Children, but also in adults as these statistics show.

In 2022, 11% of all police-reported motor vehicle traffic crashes were distraction-affected

In 2022, 3,308 people were killed in distraction-related crashes

Adults suffer all the same issues children do, so how do we rationalize an adult "having access" when a child should not. The Adults should not be "teaching distracted," nor "administering distracted", anymore than a child should be "learning distracted." What do I know – I'm "typing distracted."

