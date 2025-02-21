From Campus To Community: Delta Sigma Theta Sorority's Role In Shaping Leaders

Ashley J. Heilprin, a partner in Phelps' New Orleans office, was initiated into the Kappa Omicron chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Delta Sigma Theta was founded on January 13, 1913, by 22 phenomenal women at Howard University in Washington, D.C. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is an organization of college educated women committed to the constructive development of its members and to public service with a primary focus on the African American community. Delta Sigma Theta is known for its emphasis on public service, with programs that address issues such as political awareness and involvement, education, health, economic development, and international awareness.

Notable members include Loretta Lynch, Nikki Giovanni, Jasmine Crockett, Shirley Chisholm, Barbara Jordan, Ruby Dee and Angela Bassett.

The National Pan-Hellenic Council, commonly known as the Divine Nine, are nine historically African American Greek letter organizations. Delta Sigma Theta is one of its members. The Divine Nine are known for giving back to the community through service and community outreach. Members of the Divine Nine organizations commit their membership to a lifetime of service that continues beyond graduation.

During Black History Month, we are proud to highlight our lawyers who are members of the Divine Nine who promote a legacy of service and equity, similar to prominent members like Shirley Chisholm, who once said, "I am and will always be a catalyst for change."

What sorority did you belong to in college?

Roughly 20 years ago, I was initiated into the Kappa Omicron Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. I am currently a member of the New Orleans alumnae chapter.

Who or what influenced your decision to become a member of the Divine Nine?

My mom is also a member of our sorority. She and her sorority sisters were a huge influence on my desire to join the organization – all of them were accomplished African American professional women, leading in their careers and the community, all while maintaining the sisterhood bond over decades.

Additionally, Delta has a history of social action dating back to its inception in 1913. It is no wonder that we have significant numbers of African American women holding elected offices across our sorority. Social action is at the center of who we are as Delta women. Significantly, the first public act our founders participated in was a Women's Suffrage March in March of 1913. That was a very radical thing for African American women to do at the time, but they were courageous in their commitment to political involvement and social action, something that is near and dear to my own heart.

What is a meaningful experience you had with your sorority?

One particularly meaningful experience was during my last semester in college. At the time, I was very involved in AIDS activism and led the effort to bring Honorary Member Sheryl Lee Ralph to campus to perform her one-woman show about people living with HIV/AIDS. It was a spectacular event and incredible to get to meet her.

During law school, I particularly enjoyed some of the Delta Dears (older members) in the Williamsburg Alumnae Chapter who "adopted" the law school sorors. They were so proud of us at the law school, particularly given that decades earlier, the career options for African American women were considerably more limited. Now, having lived in New Orleans for over 12 years, I enjoy attending our annual Founders Day celebration, with hundreds of members in attendance.

