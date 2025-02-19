ARTICLE
19 February 2025

Keeping Education Accessible And Ending COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates In Schools (Trump EO Tracker)

AG
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Contributor

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP logo
Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.
Explore Firm Details
The order establishes a federal policy that prohibits the use of discretionary federal funds to support or subsidize educational institutions that require COVID-19 vaccinations for in-person attendance.
United States Consumer Protection
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The order establishes a federal policy that prohibits the use of discretionary federal funds to support or subsidize educational institutions that require COVID-19 vaccinations for in-person attendance. It directs the Secretary of Education to issue guidelines to schools, educational agencies, and higher education institutions outlining the legal obligations of these entities regarding parental authority, religious freedom, disability accommodations, and equal protection under the law, as relevant to coercive COVID-19 school mandates.

Additional Documentation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More