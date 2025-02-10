Sharing Your Fraternity's Traditions And Service With Your Family

Michael B. Victorian, counsel in Phelps' Baton Rouge office, joined the Baton Rouge Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi in the spring of 2020.

Elder Watson Diggs and Byron Kenneth Armstrong, both of whom had attended Howard University and eight others founded Kappa Alpha Psi at Indiana University. Their experiences at Howard gave rise to the chief motivating spirits that sowed the seed for a fraternity at Indiana University and crystallized the idea of establishing an independent Greek letter organization.

The charter members were Elder Watson Diggs, Byron K. Armstrong, John M. Lee, Henry T. Asher, Marcus P. Blakemore, Guy L. Grant, Paul W. Caine, George W. Edmonds, Ezra D. Alexander and Edward G. Irvin. The founders sought one another's company in an effort to relieve the isolation they experienced as African American students. Together, they formed the fraternity that would seek to raise the sights of African American youth toward Kappa Alpha Psi's fundamental purpose of achievement.

The National Pan-Hellenic Council, commonly known as the Divine Nine, are nine African American fraternities and sororities. Kappa Alpha Psi is one of its members. The Divine Nine are known for giving back to the community through service and community outreach. Most members consider their membership a lifetime commitment and continue their service after graduation.

During Black History Month, we are proud to highlight our lawyers who are members of the Divine Nine who promote Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy of service and equality.

What fraternity did you belong to in college?

I was initiated into the Baton Rouge Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi, Inc., in the spring of 2020, well after finishing college. One of the unique aspects of joining one of the Divine Nine member organizations is that each organization also has alumni chapters for those who have already graduated from college.

Who or what influenced your decision to become a member of the Divine Nine?

I was inspired to join Kappa Alpha Psi because of its legacy of achievement. Kappa Alpha Psi was founded on January 5, 1911, on the campus of Indiana University at Bloomington by 10 men who recognized that they needed to be bonded together to pursue achievement in the face of overwhelming discrimination. For over 114 years, the members of Kappa Alpha Psi have continued to uphold that legacy. Joining the fraternity, or "The Bond" as members refer to it, is an opportunity for me to fellowship with like-minded men who value the primary objectives of Kappa Alpha Psi.

What is a meaningful experience you had with your fraternity?

I am a legacy member of the fraternity. My father is a member and so are many of my male family members. It is meaningful for me to be able to share the spirit of fraternity with each of them. But it is especially meaningful to serve in the same chapter as my father, Michael W. Victorian. It is also a privilege to serve in the same chapter as my Phelps colleague, Dennis Blunt.

In what ways do you continue to serve others through your fraternity?

It is my privilege to serve others through the continued fellowship of the fraternity, including supporting the spiritual, social, intellectual and moral well-being of its members. I serve as chair of the fraternity's Louisiana State Legislative Day. We invite members of the fraternity from all of the Louisiana chapters for a day at the Louisiana Legislature. We refer to the chapters collectively as the "Louisiana Kaucus." The day is marked by meeting with state legislators, including Kappa brothers serving in the legislature, to discuss the needs of our various communities.

It is also a pleasure to participate in the fraternity's many service activities, including get out the vote initiatives, reading at schools, holiday toy giveaways, civic engagement and health and wellness programs.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.