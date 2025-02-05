Ending Radical Indoctrination In K-12 Schooling (Trump EO Tracker)

Summary

Enforce the law to ensure that recipients of Federal funds providing K-12 education comply with all applicable laws prohibiting discrimination in various contexts and protecting parental rights. All relevant agencies shall monitor compliance with section 111(b) of title I of Division J of Public Law 108-447, which provides that "[e]ach educational institution that receives Federal funds for a fiscal year shall hold an educational program on the United States Constitution on September 17 of such year for the students served by the educational institution," including by verifying compliance with each educational institution that receives Federal funds.

Additional Documentation