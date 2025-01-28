ARTICLE
28 January 2025

Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism And Restoring Biological Truth To The Federal Government (Trump EO Tracker)

United States Consumer Protection
It is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female. It is the Administration's position that sexes are not interchangeable and that "sex" is not a "synonym for and does not include the term 'gender identity.'" When administering or enforcing sex-based distinctions, every agency and all federal employees acting in an official capacity on behalf of their agency shall use the term "sex" and not "gender" in all applicable federal policies and documents. The EO further defines "gender identity" as "an internal and subjective sense of self" and directs agencies to take steps to eradicate use of the term and to implement regulations, guidance, forms and communications to comply with this order.

